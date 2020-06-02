Kate, Meghan, Harry, William reunite for mental health PSA video©GettyImages
Royal Eats

Eat like a royal with the Fab Four’s favorite crispy oven-roasted chicken recipe

The Cambridges and The Sussexes swear by this recipe

By Mirtle Peña

When we think about all the delicious food and stunning spreads that the British royals get to enjoy on the daily, our mouth waters. From bouncy sponge cakes at Queen Elizabeth’s annual garden parties to the feasts cooked up for the official state dinners, our foodie hearts can only dream of the royal recipe possibilities. Former royal chef Darren McGrady has shared in the past how this was one of Prince William and Prince Harry’s favorite dishes to eat (and make).

He’s even revealed that their late mother, Princess Diana, enjoyed to eat this style of roasted chicken (sans the skin). Darren has admitted to also teaching Diana’s boys how to make it for themselves as well. This recipe is so special (and deliciously simple) that Harry baked this recipe on the night he proposed to his one true love and Archie Harrison’s mamá, Meghan Markle. Prince William also introduced this recipe to his happy little bunch as well — wife Kate Middleton has shared that it’s a Cambridge family favorite! Check out chef Darren’s recipe below.

Roasted chicken©Jennifer Burk / Unsplash
Prince Harry made this recipe for Meghan Markle the night he proposed

Oven-Roasted Chicken Recipe by Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady

*Recipe for a 2 ½ to 4 lb chicken*

Ingredients:

  • Whole chicken
  • Salt
Preparations:

  1. Preheat your oven to 425°F.
  2. Bring out fully defrosted chicken and pat it dry with paper towels.
  3. Add salt to skin of the chicken (cover all the skin, top and bottom). No butter or oils necessary.
  4. Place on a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet (this always air to circulate around the entire chicken). Put in the oven for one hour.
  5. Serve and enjoy!
