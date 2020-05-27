The Filipino-style chicken adobo recipe that Meghan Markle will be making for Prince Harry and Archie

It’s no secret that the British royals love their chicken recipes. From Kate Middleton admitting that oven-roasted chicken is a Cambridge family favorite to Prince Harry reportedly making oven-roasted chicken the night he proposed to Meghan Markle, there is a strong love for juicy and tender chicken among them all. Now that Meghan, Harry and baby Archie Harrison have relocated to Los Angeles and are far away from any royal cooks, they’re going to have to pick up some of the cooking duties themselves.

This shouldn’t be too big of a problem for foodie Meghan, who has always had a passion for food since before she met Harry. Before making the jump to the UK, Meghan revealed that one of her favorite chicken recipes to make was her Filipino-style chicken adobo recipe, which includes seasonings like black pepper, lemon and garlic (something that has been reported is a no-no for her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth). Check out the royally-approved recipe below! For an added bonus, here’s how you make homemade adobo using ingredients you have a home.

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle has always had a love for all things food, a topic she would constantly write about on her now-defunct blog ‘The Tig’

Meghan Markle’s Filipino-style Chicken Adobo Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1.3 kg chicken cut into pieces

1 large sliced onion

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cups soy sauce

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 lemon (optional)

Preparations:

Heat the oil in a large skillet, add the chicken pieces and cook until golden brown. Remove the chicken and add onions and garlic to the oil, cooking until the onions brown. Add the remaining ingredients into the skillet, put the chicken back into the mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and let the dish simmer for about 40 minutes or until the chicken is tender.