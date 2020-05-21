This spicy honey glazed chicken recipe with blueberry pico de gallo is the perfect summer meal

Now that summer is approaching, we’re starting to look for new recipes that pack maximum flavor in every bite. From fresh salads to dishes that pack a bit of a kick, we want to be wowed by every forkful making its way to our estomaguitos. Miami-based chef Adrianne Calvo and owner of Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar knows a thing or two about pumping flavor into every. single. bite.

The A-List Vol. II author (she has four cookbooks on her website, so she’s legit y’all) shared with HOLA! USA one of her favorite recipes to make at home with her family while she’s not planning for her soon-to-open Redfish by Chef Adrianne. In it, she takes the humble chicken thigh and vamps it up with a honey glaze and Harissa (a Tunisian hot chili pepper paste) sauce. Not only did her recipe make chicken special again, but she tops it with a refreshingly bright pico de gallo made with blueberries! Check out the full recipe below.

Harissa and Honey Glazed Chicken Thighs + Blueberry Pico de Gallo by Chef Adrianne Calvo

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

¼ cup Harissa

¼ cup light soy sauce

¼ cup organic honey

Canola oil

½ cup blueberries, halved

¼ cup white onion, minced

1 teaspoon jalapeño, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon cilantro, minced

1 teaspoon lime juice

Kosher salt

Preparations:

In a bowl, combine chicken, Harissa, soy, and honey. Add to resealable bag and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Heat a large skillet to medium high with canola oil filled up to a ¼ off the bottom. Remove chicken from the marinade and place carefully, skin side down, onto hot skillet. Cook for 10-12 minutes on each side. Cover after it’s turned over and lower heat to medium low. Meanwhile to make the blueberry pico, mix blueberries, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt to taste. Set aside. To plate, place chicken thigh on center of the plate, top with blueberry pico de gallo, and garnish with a cilantro sprig.