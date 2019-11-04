The taco recipe that will get your tastebuds dancing

Who doesn’t love tacos (no, seriously, who)? The perfect taco is small and packed with an abundance of flavor and textures that are sure to get you and your tastebuds bailando more than Enrique Iglesias.



Not only that, but the perfect taco—rather your perfect taco—will keep you coming back for seconds, thirds and even fifths. And oftentimes, we find ourselves trying to replicate our favorite taquería recipe at home only to realize that there is something missing.



In comes the brilliant Chef Todd Mitgang of New York’s TacoVision with his spicy shrimp taco recipe (Chef Todd, ftw!).



©Heidi's Bridge



TacoVision offers everything from vegan tacos to the fan favorite al pastor tacos

While anyone off the street can make a shrimp taco, no one can make it quite like Chef Todd or TacoVision, which is what makes this recipe so much more exciting because it brings restaurant quality goodness to the comfort of your home without the $6 delivery charge.



TacoVision gets their delicious inspo from the iconic street vendors of Mexico (using time-honored techniques and fresh ingredients) and artfully merges that with the one-of-a-kind NYC flare. So get ready to see the taco and then be the taco. Check out the yummy recipe below!



Ingredients:

Marinade for Shrimp:

1 Lbs of peeled and deveined shrimp (a size of your liking we use a 31-40) preferably sustainable

¼ Cup of thinly sliced garlic

¼ Cup of chopped calabrian chili (substitute cherry peppers)

¼ Cup of thinly sliced spring onion (substitute scallions)

1 Orange zest only

½ teaspoon of pequin chili powder (substitute crushed red pepper)

2 Tablespoons of canola oil

Aioli:

2 Garlic cloves

3 Egg yolks

1 ½ Tablespoons of dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons of salt

1 Cup of canola oil

Cabbage Topping:

2 Cups of thinly sliced green cabbage, preferably on a mandolin using a very thin setting

10 Basil leaves rolled and sliced very thin, a chiffonade

Plating:

12 Tortillas

¼ Cup of canola oil

2-3 Tablespoons of butter

Kosher salt

Method:

Shrimp Marinade:

- Mix 1Lb of shrimp, ¼ Cup of sliced garlic, ¼ Cup of chopped Calabrian chili, ¼ Cup of sliced spring onion, the zest of 1 orange, ½ teaspoon of pequin chili powder, and 2 Tablespoons of canola oil in a mixing bowl

- Let sit refrigerated for at least 4 hours and up to 12 hours

Aioli:

- Place ingredients (2 garlic cloves, 3 egg yolks, 1.5 Tablespoons of dijob mustard, 2 Tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, 1.5 teaspoons salt in a food processor and blend until smooth.

- Once smooth, slowly drizzle in 1 Cup of canola oil until its been combined.

- Transfer the finished aioli to a bowl for use or keep refrigerated for up to a week.

Cabbage Topping Instructions:

- Mix the 2 Cups of cabbage and 1o thinly sliced basil leaves together and reserve in bowl until ready to serve.

Taco/ Plating Instructions:

- Simultaneously, warm two pans or a sauté pan and flat top griddle.

- Once warm, heat the tortillas on both sides until they are soft, cooked and warm.

- In the other sauté pan on a high flame, add a Tablespoon of canola oil and then add half the shrimp, add salt to your own taste, after a minute of cooking add a Tablespoon of butter.

- Cook the shrimp for another minute or two depending on your heat, it should be firm to touch. Keep the shrimp warm and repeat the process with the other batch of the shrimp.

- When ready to plate add a spoon of the aioli on each tortilla, then pile the tortilla with enough shrimp, adding a pinch of the cabbage and basil mix.

- If you have any remaining pan drippings or bowl drippings from holding the shrimp, spoon a bit of this on top of the cabbage.

