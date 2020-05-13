You can score Kate Middleton’s favorite timeless white sneakers on sale for $39

Kate Middleton has so eloquently mastered teaming sneakers with chic and sophisticated get-ups. Although we love to see her rock a pair of sparkly designer heels, the Duchess of Cambridge turns to another staple on occasions that lend for some comfort, and that’s her trusty Superga sneakers. On several occasions, Prince William’s wife has added balance to her look with a pair of pristine white sneakers, which quite frankly go with just about anything – from floral dresses (another favorite of hers) to tailored culottes, denim, and so much more.

©GettyImages



Kate has turned to Superga sneakers for years

With Kate often stepping out to public engagements (some in which she might have to chase after one of her kids!), it’s no wonder they are royal-approved. The mom-of-three has found her favorite pair in Superga’s 2750 COTU Classic Sneakers, and luckily they’re on sale for $39. That’s right!

©GettyImages



Kate flawlessly adds balance to her chic get-ups with her Superga sneakers

If you’ve been searching for a timeless pair of sneakers you can sport during the spring and summer months, there may not be a better time as right now you can shop for Kate’s go-to pair at an affordable price. With more than 1,200 reviews, customers seem quite content with the Italian footwear brand due to their sneakers’ comfort and versatility.

“I have been wearing these shoes since 1993, and each pair has been fantastic!,” wrote one shopper. Meanwhile, another addressed some of the factors pertaining to Duchess Kate’s sophisticated style. “I like the casual and simple elegance of Superga sneakers – a real timeless shoe to work into any season. It‘s really cute with summer dresses or denim cut-offs as well as skinny or boyfriend jeans,” wrote another happy customer.

©GettyImages



Kate’s go-to style is currently on sale for $39

Kate sets a stylish example of how she wears her Superga’s on heavy rotation, and thanks to their discounted price, we can all channel our inner Kate and wear these on repeat.

