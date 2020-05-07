Kate Middleton’s unique tree-print dress redefines spring florals

Kate Middleton made a virtual appearance on British TV show This Morning on Thursday, and of course, she looked just as prim and proper as always for the pre-recorded interview. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the screen wearing a yellow tree-print silk dress from British brand, Raey, that unsurprisingly is already sold out. Our sister publication HELLO! noted the dress called the ‘Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress’, went from $607 down to $200 on sale – a steal!

The 38-year-old went on to discuss her exciting new photography project Hold Still in partnership with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Through the initiative, the mom-of-three has invited people across the UK to submit their photos taken during the lockdown.

Although Kate has been staying at home with her husband Prince William and their three children, George, six, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis, her sartorial choice makes total sense being she’s a lover of nature and outdoor activities.

Kate’s stylish wardrobe includes an array of feminine silhouettes and floral dresses

Over the years, we’ve seen her don an array of pretty, floral frocks to royal engagements and family outings. Long sleeve dresses are an excellent pick for transitional weather, which is why they’re considered a wardrobe staple for spring (and fall!) – not to mention you can pair them with all kinds of footwear and still look put-together.

In case you’re looking to channel your inner Duchess, below are a few options to channel Kate’s sophisticated and modern style.

Edwina Mini Dress, $170

Okay, this number from Faithfull The Brand may seem a little on the short side for Duchess Kate, but the mid-sleeves, the light yellow hue and pretty floral print are all accepted in her chic style book.

Rita Floral Maxi Dress, $360

This yellow and red floral dress by Poupette St Barth is sure to grab attention. If you choose to slip into this number, picture yourself as the star of a vintage romantic film, who happens to have excellent fashion taste.

Balos Floral Shirtdress, $220

We can see this breezy dress styled with a pair of white sneakers for a laid-back approach, but it pairs just as well with strappy sandals or espadrille wedges. Your pick!