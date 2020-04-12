Kate Middleton and Prince William share stunning new photo of their home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a holiday treat on Sunday, April 12. The royal duo marked Easter by sharing a new photo of their Kensington Palace home. Flaunting a delightful sprinkling of daffodils, the lovely picture was accompanied by a sweet and meaningful statement. “Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter,” William and Kate wrote. They added a bunny rabbit and hatching chick emoji for some color, and, most importantly, the hashtag: “Stay home save lives.”

William and Kate’s ‘Easter’ photo

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love and support. While William and Kate are currently quarantining at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, there will no doubt still be Easter festivities. The royal couple will ensure that their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, have a wonderful Easter.

William and Kate generally join their family and Queen Elizabeth in Windsor for Easter Sunday service. Last year’s celebration was particularly special as it fell on the monarch’s 93rd birthday. However, this year, they will all stay in their respective homes, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

We’re thinking Kate could call upon tricks she learned from her parent’s event planning business Party Pieces, and get resourceful at home. In 2018, while attending the annual Easter day service in Windsor, Kate told some little girls outside St George‘s Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning. There’s one fun activity they can still hopefully do!