The Princess of Wales receives a special hospital visitor

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to The London Clinic on Thursday. Prince William was seen leaving the private hospital, where his wife the Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery, at around 12:35 p.m. local time, per The Telegraph. The heir to the throne was pictured behind the wheel of an Audi after visiting Catherine.

“He is understood to be planning to spend as much time as possible with the Princess while she recuperates, balancing daytime visits with caring for their three children at home in Windsor,” The Telegraph reported.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Princess was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the palace said in a statement.

The palace also noted that Her Royal Highness “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

T﻿he Princess is expected to recover at home in Windsor after she is discharged from the hospital. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it is understood that the Prince of Wales has postponed some upcoming engagements to support his wife and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.