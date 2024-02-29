Prince William shares what he and the Princess of Wales are ‘extremely concerned’ about

Two days after missing his godfather’s memorial service due to a personal matter, the Prince of Wales stepped out in London﻿. Prince William visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, where he expressed his and the Princess of Wales’ concern about the rise in antisemitism.

©Getty Images



The Prince of Wales met with Renee Salt, a Holocaust survivor, on Feb. 29

“Antisemitism has no place in society. I’ve said that before, but I’ll say it again,” His Royal Highness said during his visit (via the BBC)﻿. “Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism,” William shared. He noted that “it has no place,” and that’s why he was there, to “reassure you all that people do care and people do listen.”

©Getty Images



“Antisemitism has no place in society,” Prince William said

The heir to the throne, who wore a yarmulke, met with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt to hear more about her experiences. William also met with young ambassadors from all backgrounds and faiths who have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s “Lessons from Auschwitz” Project. Per the Holocaust Educational Trust, the project “aims to increase knowledge and understanding of the Holocaust for young people and to clearly highlight what can happen if prejudice and racism become acceptable.”

©Getty Images



His Royal Highness’ visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue came two days after he missed his godfather’s memorial service in Windsor

The visit to the synagogue on Feb. 29 was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day, with the Princess of Wales due to attend. However, Catherine underwent a planned abdominal surgery in mid-January and has been recovering since.

Following Her Royal Highness’ “successful” surgery last month, Kensington Palace said that the Princess “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”