Are brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reuniting at Diana Award event?

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will both be participating in the same event on Thursday—though they reportedly won’t be together. The Prince of Wales will be the guest of honor at the Diana Award’s Legacy Award Ceremony, where he will present the award to each of the recipients.

©DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Prince of Wales will appear in-person at the event on March 14, while Prince Harry will appear virtually

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is said to be appearing virtually from California— where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to speak to winners on a video call.

According to The Telegraph, Princess Diana’s sons are “not expected to be in the same room at the same time, even virtually.” Harry’s “involvement will only take place once his brother has departed,” per The Times.

The Diana Award, a charity set up in memory of the Princes’ late mother, Princess Diana, launched the Legacy Award in 2017—the year of the 20th anniversary of her death—to celebrate the Princess’ legacy and to “inspire a new generation of young people to service their communities.”

The award celebrates the achievements of 20 young leaders, visionaries and role models, who “have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to service their communities,” as Diana did herself.