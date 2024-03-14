What Prince William said about the Princess of Wales at a new Youth Zone

The Prince of Wales was keeping calm and carrying on with duties on Thursday! His Royal Highness paid a visit to WEST, the new OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, which stands for “Where Everyone Sticks Together.”

©FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Image



Prince William said the Princess of Wales is the “arty one”

Prince William made a comment about his wife, the Princess of Wales—who has been recovering from abdominal surgery—during the visit. While icing biscuits, the heir to the throne said, “My wife is the arty one.” Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ father added, “Even my children are artier than me.”

Prince William toured the Youth Zone’s facilities and met with young people. His Royal Highness also spoke about screen time on phones. “The grown ups are guilty of it too,” he said. “We have got to be better at it, our phones, too. We spend ages on our phones.”

©AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool



The Prince of Wales pictured cheering with youngsters after throwing a basketball

WEST Youth Zone is a newly formed local independent charity with facilities that include a sports hall, fitness suite, indoor climbing wall, teaching kitchen, performing arts studio and cafe.

“What you’ve done here is incredible,” William said of the Youth Zone. “I really like the concept, it ticks all the boxes - it’s fun, safe, educational... It’s great.”

The Prince of Wales will be out again later in the day for the Diana Award’s Legacy Award Ceremony. William, the guest of honor, is set to present the award to the recipients.