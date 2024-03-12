Prince William steps out for private funeral in London

The Prince of Wales was out on Tuesday for the funeral of Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, Thomas Kingston. Prince William, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were among the around 140 people, per HELLO!, at the service.

The private family funeral was held at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace over two weeks after Thomas was found dead on Feb. 25 at the age of 45. Buckingham Palace announced his death two days later with a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray that read, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

©Getty Images



Lady Gabriella’s husband was found deceased on Feb. 25

Lady Gabriella’s husband died from a “traumatic wound to head.” According to The Telegraph, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, previously said, “Mr Kingston was visiting his parents home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. He ate lunch with his parents.”

“His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return, Mr Kingston was not in the house. After approximately 30 minutes, his mother went to look for him,” Katy continued. “His father forced entry into an outbuilding when he couldn’t gain entry. Mr Kingston was found inside with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.”

Lady Gabriella, who is King Charles’ second cousin, married Thomas in May of 2019. The couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel was attended by members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Harry.