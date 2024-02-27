Palace shares update on the Princess of Wales as Prince William pulls out of appearance

The Princess of Wales is doing “well” over a month after undergoing abdominal surgery. While Prince William pulled out of his godfather King Constantine II’s memorial service on Tuesday due to a “personal matter,” Kensington Palace shared an update on Catherine (via HELLO!), revealing that the Princess “continues to be doing well.”

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom is on the mend and that she was able to join her husband and kids on a half-term holiday in Norfolk.

The Princess, who has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, was admitted to the hospital for her planned surgery on Jan. 16. Nearly two weeks later, Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 29 that Her Royal Highness had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

Kensington Palace shared an update on the Princess of Wales saying that she continues to be doing well

“She is making good progress,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Following her “successful surgery” last month, the palace said that Catherine “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” Meanwhile, Prince William returned to public duties on Feb. 7 for the first time since his wife’s surgery. At London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising gala that evening, the Prince of Wales expressed his gratitude for the “kind messages of support” for his wife and for his father King Charles, who began treatment for cancer earlier that week. “It means a great deal to us all,” William said in his speech. “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”