When will Prince William return to public duties?

With the Princess of Wales back at home, Prince William is set to return to public duties this week. The Prince of Wales will undertake an investiture a Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Later in the evening, William, who is a former air ambulance pilot, will attend the London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala—the royal became patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity in 2020.

Following Catherine’s surgery last month, it was reported that the heir to the throne had postponed ﻿upcoming engagements to support his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to The Sun, Prince William visited his wife every day at the hospital. His Royal Highness was photographed leaving the London Clinic on Jan. 18. The Telegraph reported at the time that William “is understood to be planning to spend as much time as possible with the Princess while she recuperates, balancing daytime visits with caring for their three children at home in Windsor.”

Prince William’s last public engagement was on Jan. 11, 2024 in Leeds

The Princess was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace announced last Monday (Jan. 29) that Her Royal Highness had left the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. The Princess was said to be “making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

T﻿he palace noted after Catherine’s surgery that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” The royal mom of three was last seen in public on Christmas Day with members of the royal family. Prince William undertook his first public engagement of 2024 days before his wife’s surgery. The Prince visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Jan. 11 to meet with Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield and congratulate them on their efforts to raise awareness and funds for motor neurone disease.