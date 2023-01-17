The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for throwing the most impressive parties. Whether for Christmas or a birthday, they always go all out with their decorations, food options, and activities.

The most recent bash was dedicated to Chicago West! Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, who just turned five years old. The mom of four, reality tv personality, and businesswoman took to social media to show how she decked her mansion with a jaw-dropping Hello Kitty-theme birthday party for Chi.