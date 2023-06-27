Angelina Jolie goes blonde! Check out her new look

Angelina Jolie has embraced a new look. The actress and director was photographed with her children in New York, sporting a blonde hairstyle that’s a perfect fit for the summer months.

©GettyImages



Jolie in New York

Photos show Jolie and her kids, with her wearing a white coat that complimented her hairtstyle. She rounded out the look with a black dress, matching heels, and sunglasses. She was accompanied by Maddox, who wore a washed out grey sweater, Zahara, who wore all black, and Shiloh, who wore a baggy sweater with the hood pulled up.

Despite the blonde locks, Jolie has retained her darker roots, resulting in a new look that’s not a big departure from her traditional hairstyle.

©GettyImages



Jolie in New York

Earlier this year, Jolie announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, an endeavor that merges Jolie’s talents for fashion and humanitarian work. The fashion brand will use the skills of refugees and underappreciated creatives to create clothes out of deadstock, which are the clothing items and fabrics that haven’t sold. She’ll partner up with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry over the course of the coming months, including the brand Chloé and Gabriela Hearst, its creative director.

While Jolie is firmly known as a brunette, she is no stranger to changes of style. Over the ‘90s, Jolie dyed her hair black, blonde, and sported numerous haircults.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...