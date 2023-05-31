Angelina Jolie’s beautiful encounter with Jamaican business owner Gianna Fakhourie

Angelina Jolie’s recent trip to the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica turned out to be a delightful experience thanks to her encounter with the local business owner, Gianna Fakhourie.

Gianna, the owner of a stall that specializes in handmade bracelets and health and beauty products, shared her story with Angelina, who was immediately captivated by her products.

Gianna’s line was inspired by her 18-month-old son, whom she used as inspiration to develop a line to treat his eczema. Angelina was impressed with the range of products that were suitable for people of all ages.

Gianna was excited about Angelina’s visit, but unfortunately, the arrival of the crowd hindered Angelina from staying longer. Despite this setback, Angelina made sure to take the time to learn more about the brand and even made a purchase.

Due to the crowd, Gianna was unable to introduce Angelina to her other brand, The Original Arm Candy bracelets. However, she was still grateful for the opportunity to share her story and products with such a well-respected celebrity.

“I guess if I had realized it was her earlier, I could have managed my time better!“ Gianna said.

She also took to social media to share more details about her encounter with the actress and philanthropist. “So....I swear that I was 90% through the transaction before I realized that I was talking to @angelinajolie and I was like HOLY CRAP and I didn’t want to make a big deal but I needed to get my Johny’s attention so that he would get the picture literally and figuratively...but then when she asked how she can find @lyricslather after today’s purchase, a fan spotted her and quickly came to my booth to get a picture with her,” she explained.

“As I made her change I was like, ok I have to ask for one too when I give it to her. I asked and she kindly said yes, but then came a crowd and she moved quickly on her way. #myJohny got one take...and I think we both made the most of it. What do you think???”

Angelina managed to take a swift photo with Gianna before continuing on her way. According to reports, Angelina brought her daughters Shiloh and Zahara to visit Calabash.