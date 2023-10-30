Jennifer Lopez channels Poison Ivy in green ensemble during Halloween weekend with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez had the time of her life on the dance floor over the weekend. The Hollywood star showed off her incredible figure in a green dress, celebrating her friend Pia Miller’s birthday. And while it was a birthday party, it seems the actress got into character, using the wind in her favor, doing her best Poison Ivy portrayal, and kicking off Halloween weekend.

JLo looked stunning styling her hair in soft waves and rocking her signature soft glam makeup look. She was also accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck, as she captioned her Instagram post “Date Night.” “stop it rn!!!! OBSESSED! green is your color queen,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The queen herself.”

“When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant,” she wrote, dancing to her hit song ‘Waiting For Tonight’ and showing her best dance moves while holding a plant and playing around with her hair in the wind. Both Pia and her husband Patrick Whitesell have been friends with the celebrity couple for a long time and also attended their 2022 wedding.

JLo has been having a lot of fun times this month, as she recently documented her Las Vegas getaway, where she attended Adele and Usher’s residency. The singer shared clips of singing along to her most favorite songs from both artists and showed her best looks for both nights.

She also took a moment to hang out with some friends of the Kardashian-Jenner family, recreating a hilarious video, where Jennifer can be seen doing her best Kardashian impression while wearing a stunning white ensemble.