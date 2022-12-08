Flying high: Holiday food that’s TSA-approved

Loading the player...
We all have that one dish that abuelita makes that we just love and wish we could take with us on our journey back home.
The flying of today has changed plenty since the 90s — gone are the days of flying to home from the Dominican Republic with a one-pound Dominican cake made by our tía (decked in Dominican suspiro aka icing).
Check out the video to see all the foods that TSA has approved for flying and some of the ones that didn’t make the cut.
