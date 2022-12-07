Ways to keep the pounds off during the holiday season

Loading the player...
We encounter so much delicious food over the holiday season: cakes, cookies and just plain ol’ carbs galore. Sometimes limiting ourselves with what we place on our dish can be hard, but it’s necessary that we do as overeating can affect us in the long-run.
Check out the video to see how you can keep the ‘lbs’ off during the holiday (or Christmas) season.
