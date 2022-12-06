Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories

This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun.

Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood

“It’s been our tradition for the past six years to do matching family pajamas for every Christmas,” shares Alessandra.

“ I usually get everybody to wear matching onesies, but this year we went with the Merry Snowflake Matching Pajamas separates. I love the separates option because we still matched, but you can also wear the bottoms as lounge pants. The material from the PJ’s is super soft, kind of like a flannel but light so you’re not going to overheat and they’re still going to keep you warm.”

Plan For Inclusive Game Time

“We’re a big family, my four kids are all different ages, so we wanted to play games that the littles would like and still be kind of fun for the older kids,” says Alessandra. “We picked the Hungry Hungry Hippos Launchers game from HASBRO GAMING. The kids just love slamming those little hippos down to get the marbles! It’s definitely a great game for the whole family and really keeps the kids entertained.”

“We of course also got the MR. POTATO HEAD Tater Tub Set for the younger kids to play with, they absolutely loved it! I think I’m going to have to pick up one more because the little ones each want their own.”

Get Epic Snacks

“The Holiday Moose Munch by HARRY & DAVID is a hit with my kids, they could not stop eating it! It’s really delicious, definitely a great family fun night treat. I love that instead of one big package, the corn is prepackaged in four separate bags. Some packages of corn come as one big package, and it can get stale if you dont eat it all at once. With the Moose Popcorn, you can just open one pack and the rest stays fresh.”