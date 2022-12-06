Influencer Nazira Sacasa©Macy’s

Nazira Sacasa Shares Her Besties Holiday Gift Guide

In partnership with Macy’s

By HOLA! USA -New York

Influencer and style expert Nazira Sacasa partnered with Macy’s to share holiday gift ideas for your besties.

Her suggestion? Don’t play it safe and go BOLD! You know your friends better than anyone, you know their interests and hobbies, so get them gifts they’ll love.

For the Beauty Maven

The limited-edition TARTE Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Set features two XL palettes with 36 NEW matte and shimmer shades. Mix and match to create anything from everyday looks to bold holiday looks!

TARTE 2-Pc. Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Set©$credits

For the Fashion Forward

A perfect fit for any cold-weather wardrobe, the Women’s Cold-Shoulder Cable-Sleeve Sweater with chic cutouts from INC International Concepts is cozy and alluring.

INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women's Cold-Shoulder Cable-Sleeve Sweater, Created for Macy's©$credits

For the Glam-Getter

Give the gift of glitz with this 12 piece KENSIE Boxed Mixed Stone, Flower, Hoop and Rhinestone Fringe Post Earrings Set.

KENSIE Boxed Mixed Stone, Flower, Hoop and Rhinestone Fringe Post Earrings Set, 12 Piece©$credits

For the Style Seeker

Elegant with an edge, elevate your style with the Clementinee Studded Crossbody by INC International Concepts.

INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Clementinee Crossbody, Created for Macy's©$credits

For the Cozy Cuddler

Fun prints add a modern twist to the classic pajamas in this comfy Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set by Charter Club.

CHARTER CLUB Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's©$credits

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more