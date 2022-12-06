Nazira Sacasa Shares Her Besties Holiday Gift Guide

Influencer and style expert Nazira Sacasa partnered with Macy’s to share holiday gift ideas for your besties.

Her suggestion? Don’t play it safe and go BOLD! You know your friends better than anyone, you know their interests and hobbies, so get them gifts they’ll love.

For the Beauty Maven

The limited-edition TARTE Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Set features two XL palettes with 36 NEW matte and shimmer shades. Mix and match to create anything from everyday looks to bold holiday looks!

For the Fashion Forward

A perfect fit for any cold-weather wardrobe, the Women’s Cold-Shoulder Cable-Sleeve Sweater with chic cutouts from INC International Concepts is cozy and alluring.

For the Glam-Getter

Give the gift of glitz with this 12 piece KENSIE Boxed Mixed Stone, Flower, Hoop and Rhinestone Fringe Post Earrings Set.