Holiday Gifts Ideas for Your Foodie Family and Friends

Family gatherings and holiday parties are playgrounds for the foodies in our life to show off their passion. You know who they are…the nephew that loves baking fresh breads and intricate desserts, the prima that’s always experimenting with new flavors and recipes, and your tía that hosts all the best parties.

Kitchen gadgets, appliances and housewares are like shiny toys for our favorite home cooks and entertaining mavens. We combed through MACYS enormous selection of kitchenware, appliances, and gadgets for handy, versatile and stylish gifts to delight every foodie on your gift list.

Display of Affection

The famous magician David Copperfield said, “The most important thing is presentation.” While he may not have been referring to food when he said it, food lovers know there is magic in sharing a great meal.

The MICHAEL ARAM White Orchid Serveware Collection has an abundant array of trays, bowls and serving sets to help create gorgeous tablescapes. Pieces from the collection coordinate beautifully, and the hammered white nickel orchid design will brighten table settings any time of year.

©MACYS



MICHAEL ARAM White Orchid Serveware Collection

Prep Perfect Slices

Some recipes require very precise or thin cuts when prepping vegetables, making the CUISINART Mandoline Slicer an indispensable part of the home cook’s toolkit.

It slices potatoes for chips or waffle fries, tomatoes and onions for burgers, eggplant for your eggplant parmegiano, and squash for ratatouille. With four blades and precision thickness adjusters, the mandoline is easily one of the hardest working and versatile gadgets you can have in your kitchen.

©MACYS



CUISINART Mandoline Slicer

Freshly Ground Flavors

Food lovers are always on the lookout for enhanced flavors and new taste combinations, making how you store and handle your spices very important. Storing whole spices helps preserve their natural oils and flavor compounds, whenever possible it’s best to grind fresh spices for your recipes.

Grinding spices by hand can be time consuming, but the ART & COOK Electric Coffee & Spice Grinder makes quick work of peppercorns, nutmeg, cumin, coriander, dried chiles and fennel Seeds. In addition to spices and coffee, the grinder can also be used to grind nuts into nut flour for your baking.