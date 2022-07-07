How to assemble the perfect Spanish charcuterie board

Charcuterie boards are serving boards filled with delicious appetizer and snack type foods. They are visually so appealing, because of the beautiful way the food items are arranged and displayed on the board. They are quick and easy to put together, and no cooking required, unless you need to cook certain meat items. They are the perfect showstoppers for parties and get-togethers, because of how stylish the food is presented, and it’s a great place for guests to mingle around while they are choosing what to eat.

From cheese, cured meat, olives, nuts, vegetables, fruits, dips, spreads, crackers, bread, etc, there are endless ways to create a charcuterie board. They can be big or small, and as simple as a few different cheese options and crackers, to as elaborate as high end cured meat, marinated olives, gourmet cheeses, nut varieties and gourmet fruit spreads. Create your charcuterie board according to the occasion and to your liking. Below is a simple guide on how to create the perfect Spanish charcuterie board.

Here’s a great video that shows you and the steps to follow are below:

Loading the player...

Step 1: Choose a charcuterie board

If just having two to four guests over, a small or medium sized charcuterie board is sufficient. For several guests, go for a large sized charcuterie board. If serving for a party, a few to several large charcuterie boards will be needed. If you don’t have the budget to spend on purchasing a charcuterie board, no problem, you can use any style of flat serveware, cutting boards, or even sheet trays instead.

You can choose all white charcuterie boards to have the natural food colors of the food stand out. You can choose wood and bamboo based charcuterie boards for a more rustic or natural theme. Or you can choose colorful charcuterie boards for a more chic and trendy look. And if you are willing to splurge a bit, you can also purchase mini individual charcuterie boards, so your guests can create their own charcuterie board arrangements, as they are choosing their food items.

Step 2: How many servings per person

Cheese: 1 to 2 ounces of cheese per person.

Cured meat: 3 ounces of meat per person. If making the charcuterie board the main course, then double the serving size to 6 ounces per person.

Nuts and olives: One handful per person.

Dried fruit: 1 to 2 pieces per person.

Fresh fruit: A few to several pieces per person.

Bread and crackers: 3 to 8 ounces per person.

Fruit spreads: 1 to 2 tablespoons per person.

Step 3: Create your charcuterie board

If this is your first time making a charcuterie board, search online to get ideas and inspiration. In time, you will be able to create your own charcuterie board displays. Gather all your ingredients, place them on the board, and rearrange accordingly. You can choose to keep the same food items together in one area, or mix and match food items throughout the board. Or maybe you want to color code your charcuterie board for a more colorful visual appeal. There is no one way to create your display, so have fun designing your board. Have your food items reflect your charcuterie board or party theme.

Below are food items to create a delicious Spanish charcuterie board. The main two food items for a Spanish charcuterie board will be Spanish cured meats and Spanish cheeses. Then choose any sides, dips/sauces/jams, and bread items to complete your board. And add some Spanish sangria and/or Spanish wine as the delicious beverage(s) of choices to go with your delicious food items.

Spanish Charcuterie Board Food Item Ideas

Cured Meat:

Jamon Iberico

Jamon Serrano

Salchichon

Salami

Chorizo

Lomo

Morcilla

Sobrassada

Cecina

Botifarra

Cheese: