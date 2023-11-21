Get ready, beauty lovers! Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner, and it’s the ultimate shopping event for those seeking unbeatable deals on their favorite beauty products. This annual sale, eagerly awaited by bargain hunters and savvy holiday shoppers alike, is the perfect opportunity to snag beauty staples at incredible prices and perhaps even find the ideal Christmas gifts for family and friends.

Though Black Friday does not officially kicks off until November 24th, some of our beloved beauty retailers have already teased us with fantastic deals spanning from perfumes, skincare essentials, makeup must-haves to even candles.

With discounts reaching up to half the usual prices, this is definitely a chance to treat yourself and also the perfect time to check off your holiday shopping list before the festive frenzy begins. Navigate through the best Black Friday beauty deals with our curated list has all the details you need to make the most of these unbeatable offers.