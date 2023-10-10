How to create the viral ‘fake dimples’ hack using makeup

The internet is a vast source of beauty and makeup tips, but not all are equally effective. One recent trend that has gone viral on social media is the fake dimple hack. This innovative technique promises to give you an adorable dimpled smile without surgical procedures. However, does it work as effectively as it appears? In this article, we will explore the world of makeup magic to uncover the truth behind this viral trend.

The Allure of Dimples

Dimples are often considered a charming and attractive facial feature, typically found on the cheeks. They add sweetness to a person’s smile, and it’s no wonder many are interested in mimicking them. Natural dimples result from a facial muscle called the zygomaticus major, which connects the corners of the mouth to the cheekbone. When this muscle is shorter than usual, it creates dimples when a person smiles.

©Priyanka Jazmin





The Viral Fake Dimple Hack

The fake dimple hack that has taken the beauty world by storm is a simple yet surprisingly convincing, makeup technique. Here’s how it works:

Prep Your Face: Begin by cleansing and moisturizing your face. A well-prepped canvas is essential for any makeup application. Foundation: Apply your regular foundation evenly over your face. The key is to create a smooth and even base for your makeup. Contouring: This is where the magic happens. Using a matte contour shade, create the illusion of dimples by drawing two small curved lines on your cheeks. These lines should be placed where natural dimples appear when you smile. It’s essential to blend these lines carefully to make them appear seamless. Highlight: Apply a subtle highlighter or a lighter concealer shade to the area directly above your faux dimples. This will enhance the illusion of depth. Set: To make your dimples last all day, set the makeup with a translucent powder. Smile: When you smile, the contour lines you create will mimic the appearance of natural dimples, creating a charming and convincing effect.

Is It Effective?

The viral fake dimple hack can be highly effective when executed correctly. With the right products and careful blending, you can create the appearance of adorable dimples that enhance your smile and facial features. It’s a fun and temporary way to experiment with a new look, perfect for special occasions or social media selfies.

©Priyanka Jazmin





It is crucial to remember that using makeup is a short-term solution for creating dimples, as it only produces their appearance. This technique is most suitable for photographs or temporary occasions like costume parties. However, it might look less convincing in person or up close.

Watch the video tutorial below