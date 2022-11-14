Nazira Sacasa is a beauty, travel and lifestyle content creator.©MACYS
Holiday Style!

Nazira Sacasa Styles Three Curvy Girl Holiday Looks

In partnership with MACYS

By HOLA! USA -New York

Body image and empowerment coach Nazira Sacasa has a lot to say about feeling good about yourself! Nazira is a Latina curvy style expert, content creator and body positivity advocate. She is part of a new generation of true role models who are defying beauty conventions and revolutionizing women’s relationship with the mirror.

Through her work online and in real life, Nazira empowers women to love their curvaceous body, embrace vivacious style and live an audacious life.

She recently partnered with MACYS to create three holiday looks that are stylish and flattering. Check out these three dresses from Macy’s, perfect for every holiday occasion and party.

Nazira loves the colors and the print of this sleek and modern maxi dress, perfect for an after work dinner or holiday party. Shop Now

ANNE KLEIN Mesh Printed Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress©MACYS

Versatile and polished, the gold straps on the INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Ajae Flap Crossbody add a touch of bling to any outfit. Shop Now

INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Ajae Flap Crossbody, Created for Macy's©MACYS

What could be a more perfect fit for the holidays than this velvet iridescent faux wrap dress? Shop Now

CALVIN KLEIN Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress©MACYS

The vibrant red stones on this slider style bracelet add the perfect touch of sparkle to any holiday look. Shop Now

STYLE & CO Colored Stone Slider Bracelet, Created for Macy's©MACYS

The blouson sleeve is a popular trend that gives a bit a drama and romance to this look, while the tiered skirt is playful and flattering. Shop Now

RACHEL Rachel Roy Women's Monroe Tiered Maxi Dress©MACYS

“You can’t go wrong with a great pair of booties,” says Nazira. “Booties are my go to in the Fall/Winter and pair with everything in my closet.” Shop Now

SUN + STONE Elizaa Booties, Created for Macy's©MACYS

