The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals - 30+ sales!

Black Friday is November 25, but you don’t have to wait two weeks to enjoy all the deals! Avoiding huge lines or fighting over a pair of shoes or the that trendy winter coat you been eyeing is not longer the case. You can shop online from today until after Thanksgiving.

Thanks to e-commerce, Black Friday shopping feels more like a month-long event, which is terrific when you are on a budget and prefer to buy slowly.

Here at HOLA! USA, we are ready to start our holiday shopping and want you to join us and do the same. We found amazing fashion deals that will make your family and friends happy and your wallet jolly. From affordable brands like Shein to celeb-loved ones such as like ZADIG & VOLTAIRE, Simon Miller, DMY BY DMY and more.

Find below the incredible lineup we have put together.

1. The North Face

The North Face Black Friday Sale runa from November 18 through November 28. You can save 25% off all full price products for XPLR Pass Members and up to 40% off select sale & Holiday collection styles. Also, save an extra 20% on sale items with the promo code SINGLESDAY20

The north face sales©Courtesy

2. Betsey Johnson

Betsey’s Week of Surprises! 6 days of flash sales & daily updates with different sale percentages, in a variety of styles and categories

  • Thursday 11/24-Saturday 11/26: Sitewide 35% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Sunday 11/27- Monday 11/28: Sitewide 40% off with code CYBER – exclusions apply
  • Backend extension on Tuesday 11/29
Betsey Johnson Black Friday sales©Courtesy

3. Calzedonia

From Nov. 25 - Nov. 28th, up to 50% Off

Calzedonia Black Friday Sales©Courtesy

4. Tommy John

From November 17-21, you can save 30% sitewide.

Tommy John Sales©Courtesy

5. Falconeri

From November 25 through November 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

Falconeri black friday sales©Courtesy

6. Intimissimi

From Nov. 25th - Nov. 28th:

  • Corsetry: 50% off + 7 for $35 Panties
  • Knitwear, Nightwear & Lingerie: 20% off

Cyber Monday (11/28): $19 Bras

Intimissimi black friday sales©Courtesy

7. Joie

Nov. 22nd - VIP early access only
Nov. 23rd - Nov. 28th, 40% off sitewide

Joie black friday sales©Courtesy

8. Karen Millen

  • 11/25 - Up to 70% off + Extra 15% off and from 7-10pm extra 20% off
  • 11/26 - 11/27 - Up to 70% off + extra 10% off
  • 11/28 Cyber Monday, One Day Online up to 75% off
  • 11/29 - 11/30 - Up to 70% off + Extra 10% off
Karen Millen black friday sales©Courtesy

9. ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

  • 11/25 - Black Friday Flash Sale 40% Off ZADIG & VOLTAIRE Favorites
  • 11/26 - Flash 40% Off Exclusive Bags
  • 11/27 - Shoe Flash Sale Flash 40% Off Exclusive Shoes
  • 11/28 - Cyber Monday New Styles Added to Sale. Up to 50% Off Sitewide
ZADIG & VOLTAIRE black friday sales©Courtesy

10.Blackbough Swimwear

From Nov. 22nd to Nov. 28th, new drops 25% off, all other collections 35% off sitewide

Blackbough Swimwear black friday sales©Courtesy

11. Musier Paris, VELANCHE, and Parisienne et Alors

Select items from previous collections will be 20-50% OFF, Does not include new releases from the November collection. Begins Thursday, Nov. 24th and ends Sunday, Nov. 27th at midnight

Mussier sales©Courtesy

12. SOFIA the Label

20% off or more on selected items, starts on 21st Nov and ends on 28th Nov 11.59 pm EST. Prices marked

Sofia sales©Courtesy

13. Nocturne

Black Friday Sale started 11/2, 50% off sitewide (or more)

Nocturne©Courtesy

14. Charlie Holiday

From Nov. 24th to Nov. 28th, 25% off sitewide, use code: CYBERHOLIDAY

Charlie Holiday black friday sales©Courtesy

15. Shapermint

Shapermint’s Amazon Black Friday + Cyber Monday deals below, running from Nov 25th to 28th, with discounts for up to 58% off.

  • 58% off the Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts (orig. price $53.00; sale price: $22.39) with 14K+ ratings
  • 57% off the Shapermint Essentials High-Waisted Shaper Shorts (orig. price $50.00; sale price: $21.59), the #1 Best Seller in Women’s Shapewear Control Panties on Amazon with 30K+ ratings
  • 57% off the Shapermint Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty (orig. $42.00; sale price: $17.99), with 5K+ ratings
  • 54% off the Shapermint Essentials High Waisted Medium Compression Leggings (orig.
  • $50.00; sale price: $23.09), with 17K+ ratings
  • 46% off the Shapermint Essentials Scoop Neck Cami (orig. $40.00; sale price: $21.74), the #1 Best Seller in Women’s Shapewear Tops on Amazon with 15K+ ratings
  • 32% off the Shapermint Essentials Compression Wirefree High Support Bra (orig. $31.99; sale price: $21.74), with 18K+ ratings
  • 29% off Shapermint “Pineapple-Proof” Solid Black Opaque Tights with Nylon Control (orig. $19.99; sale price: $14.25)
  • 25% off the Shapermint MidWaist Shaping 7/8 Capri Leggings (orig. $29.99; sale price: $22.49)
Shapermint sales©Courtesy

16. DMY BY DMY

From Nov. 20th - Nov. 30th, 20% Off Sitewide

DMY BY DMY black friday sales©Courtesy

17. Equipment

Nov. 22nd - VIP early access
Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, 40% off sitewide

Equipment black friday sales©Courtesy

18. Current/Elliott

Nov. 22nd to Nov. 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

Current Elliott black friday sales©Courtesy

19. Windsor Smith

Nov. 25th - Nov. 18th, 40% Off

Windsor Smith black friday sales©Courtesy

20. JOJA

Nov. 24th - Nov. 28th: NEW! Holiday Collection // 35% off (single items only) + All other collections // 35% off & get select sets 50% off!

JOJA black friday sales©Courtesy

21. Monrow

Starting Nov. 7th, Black Friday early access begins with 40% off
Nov. 27th - Nov. 28, Cyber Monday early access with 50% off
Nov. 28th, Cyber Monday (sales end on 12/1), 50% off

Monrow black friday sales©Courtesy

22. NA-KD

Black Friday Sales

  • 11/20 - 11/27: 35% off Sitewide + 40% off select items
  • 11/25: 40% off Sitewide + 50% off select items

Cyber Monday

  • 11/28: 40% off Sitewide + up to 60% off select items
Na-kd black friday sales©Courtesy

23. Robin’s Jean

Holiday Sale started 11/2, 30%-50% off site wide

Robins Jeans sales©Courtesy

24. REVOLVE

Black Friday, 11/24 – 11/26 – Up to 65% off
Cyber Monday, Extra 20% off Final Sale- Up to 75% off New Markdowns

Revolve Black Friday Sales©Courtesy

25. Dynamite Clothing

Black Friday- 11/23 – 11/27 – Buy one, get one 50% off
Cyber Monday- 11/28 50% off

Dynamite cozy sweaters©Courtesy

26. Edikted

Black Friday - 11/20 – 11/27 – 50% off
Cyber Monday - 11/28 50% off

Edikted black friday sales©Courtesy

27. Garage Clothing

Black Friday, 11/22 – 11/28 – BOGO: buy 1 get 1 ½ off sitewide

Garage clothing©Custom

28. Pistola Denim

From Nov. 21st to Nov. 28th, 30% off sitewide

Pistola Denim black friday sales©Courtesy

29. Princess Polly

  • Nov. 20th at 3PM PST - Nov. 23rd, take an Extra 25% off all sale items, use code, BFSALE25
  • Nov. 23rd at 3pm PST through Cyber Monday, 30% off sitewide, use Code: BF30
  • Exclusions: Discount excludes gift cards, sale items & charity capsules
  • Cyber Monday (11/28): *SPEND & SAVE*
  • Begins: Sunday, 27 November 2pm PT
  • Ends: Tuesday, 29 November PST“
  • Spend $75 ☆ Get 20% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE20
  • Spend $100 ☆ Get 25% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE25
  • Spend $200 ☆ Get 30% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE30
  • *Discount excludes gift cards & charity capsules
Princess Polly black friday sales©Courtesy

30. Rails

From Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, 30% off selected styles, use code: BFCM2022

Rails black friday sales©Courtesy

31. Rebecca Minkoff

From Nov. 20th to Nov. 30th, 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+, 40% off $350+
Cyber Monday Exclusive - 40% off Secret Code via Text

Rebecca Minkoff black friday sales©Courtesy

32. Shein

11/21-12/3: Up to 85% Off Best Seller discount
Black Friday (11/25): 30% Off, Free Shipping
Cyber Monday (11/28): Additional 30% Off, Free Shipping

Shein Black Friday sales©Courtesy

33. Sanctuary

From Nov. 20th to Nov. 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

Sanctuary black friday sales©Courtesy

34. SIMON MILLER

  • Nov. 21st, 25% off
  • Nov. 22nd, 30% off
  • Nov. 23rd, 35% off
  • Nov. 24th - Nov. 28th 40% off, Code: BLACKFRIDAY
Simon Miller black friday sales©Courtesy

35. The Kooples

  • Nov. 18th - Nov. 24th, 30% Off Sitewide
  • Nov. 25th - Nov. 27th, 30% Off Sitewide plus Archive Sale Styles (exclusive brought back past collection styles Added for Black Friday
  • Nov. 28th - Nov. 29th, Cyber Monday Offer TBD - 30% Off Sitewide + possible Extra 10% Off 2+ Styles
The Kooples black Friday sales©Courtesy

36. Lack of Color - Hats

From Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, Lack Of Color’s has a Markdown Sale, select styles will be 30% - 40% off at sale.lackofcolor.com.

Lack Of Color's Markdown Sale©Courtesy

