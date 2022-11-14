The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals - 30+ sales!

Black Friday is November 25 , but you don’t have to wait two weeks to enjoy all the deals! Avoiding huge lines or fighting over a pair of shoes or the that trendy winter coat you been eyeing is not longer the case. You can shop online from today until after Thanksgiving.

Thanks to e-commerce, Black Friday shopping feels more like a month-long event, which is terrific when you are on a budget and prefer to buy slowly.

Here at HOLA! USA, we are ready to start our holiday shopping and want you to join us and do the same. We found amazing fashion deals that will make your family and friends happy and your wallet jolly. From affordable brands like Shein to celeb-loved ones such as like ZADIG & VOLTAIRE, Simon Miller, DMY BY DMY and more.

Find below the incredible lineup we have put together.

1. The North Face

The North Face Black Friday Sale runa from November 18 through November 28. You can save 25% off all full price products for XPLR Pass Members and up to 40% off select sale & Holiday collection styles. Also, save an extra 20% on sale items with the promo code SINGLESDAY20

2. Betsey Johnson

Betsey’s Week of Surprises! 6 days of flash sales & daily updates with different sale percentages, in a variety of styles and categories

Thursday 11/24-Saturday 11/26: Sitewide 35% off with code BLACKFRIDAY



Sunday 11/27- Monday 11/28: Sitewide 40% off with code CYBER – exclusions apply



Backend extension on Tuesday 11/29

3. Calzedonia

From Nov. 25 - Nov. 28th, up to 50% Off

4. Tommy John

From November 17-21, you can save 30% sitewide.