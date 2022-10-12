We are in the last week of Hispanic Heritage Month, but the support for our compatriots (Nuestros paisanos!) will continue today and always. Beauty lovers can indulge in fab products while supporting Latin-own brands and founders of color. As an exercise, we can also make a habbit the celebration of our heritage while uplifting and supporting businesses, creators, and founders from our beloved community.

For starters, you can join thirteen lune’s mission of helping in the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all colors. This e-commerce website was designed to provide each brand with a platform to educate and engage a wider audience.

Commenting on the Latin-owned brands on the site, Co-Founder Nyakio Grieco said, “thirteen lune provides a joyful discovery of BIPOC-founded brands in one streamlined shopping experience. Our Latinx community of brands and founders has brought significant innovation and authentic heritage to our thirteen lune family. Through digital and live programming throughout the year, we’re proud to showcase their enormous talent and dynamic products.”

Below we introduce you to 12 Latinos that founded successful beauty brands available on thirteen lune. Scroll down to learn about their companies and best-selling and luxurious skin, hair and body products.