Yesterday, as Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off, latina-owned vegan nail lacquers brand Lights Lacquer launched “Los Barrios,” a Miami-inspired capsule collection. Created by Cuban-American entrepreneur and beauty influencer KathleenLights (Kathleen Fuentes), this collection is an open letter to the “Magic City” of Miami.

If you are from Miami or have ever lived there, you will certainly dig it! (and totally get it). Whether you grew up in Kendall or Hialeah, work in Doral or Coral Gables or party in Wyndwood or The Design District, this collection will allow you to express your 305-South Florida pride.

“No matter the barrio, Miami’s culture, artistry, and lifestyle live on.”

The young entreprenuer launched the special collection with a video on Instagram that captures the distinct spirit and flavor of Miami. The IG reel shows Kathleen and her friends visiting the 3 most iconic establishments in the heart of Little Havana, a neighborhood filled with culture.

The two appear to be enjoying their cafecito, pastelitos and croquetas at Versailles, one of the most authentic and popular Cuban eateries in the city, then get drinks and enjoy live music at Ball and Chain, another Cuban American bar and restaurant that’s been around since 1937! Lastly, they end their “Magical” Miami day getting ice cream at Azucar Ice Cream, an artisanal ice cream and sorbet boutique that serves Miami-themed flavors such as platano maduro (sweet plantain), café con leche (cuban coffee & oreo) and willy cherino (bourbon ice cream with dark cherries)...among others. Basically, the perfect day in THAT barrio!

The collection includes a set of nail polishes titled, “The otra noche en Miami” which has three new lacquer shades titled, “Cubana”- named after Kathleen’s heritage, “Meet me at Space”- named after Miami’s legendary after-hours nightclub, and “ Spanglish”- the official language of Miami - english w/sazon.

©Courtesy



Manicure with the new Cubana red and Spanglish metallic silver

In addition, the Miami based entreprenuer created a variety of tattoo-inspired nail stickers, two graphic t-shirts, and 3 phone cases inspired by the neighborhoods and iconic spots that encompass the city of Miami. New Yorkers are not the only ones that feel local pride, so if you are from South Florida or you are a fan, you will appreciate it.

Scroll below to see some of items from this unique Latina collection.