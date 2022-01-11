Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are ready to co-host the Puppy Bowl XVIII

Best friends Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart started to pre-tape the Puppy Bowl XVIII fantastically. The uncommon duo took social media to share a glimpse of their furry and fun-packed day. The rapper and the television personality were all smiles while wearing matching diamond-and-gold glasses.

Snoop and Martha rocked the 50-year-old rap superstar’s new Nroda Eyewear. According to the businesswoman and cook, the collaboration is “fit for rappers and other stars.”

©Martha Stewart





The A-listers are teaming up for the second year in a row to co-host the beloved three-hour special, Puppy Bowl. The show is an annual television program that mimics the American football game Super Bowl, using puppies. This year 70 adoptable puppies will compete for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy. The Puppy Bowl XVIII premieres on February 13 at 2 pm EST on Animal Planet and Discovery+.

We all know that a great show includes a wonderful tailgate celebration. Therefore, Martha and Snoop will serve their favorite bites and drinks. After the tailgate and Puppy Bowl XVIII, Snoop Dogg will be headlining the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show from the SoFi Stadium.

The award-winning rapper will share the stage with legendary fellow rappers Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

What a line-up!