Shaquille O’Neal says his Fun House for Super Bowl LVI will be the most over the top to date

Shaquille O’Neal is throwing a huge party for 2022 Super Bowl LVI and, if you‘re going out these days, you’re invited. On Wednesday, the former NBA star announced the event, ensuring fans it will be the most over the top to date. Described as a VIP music festival with a carnival experience, it will feature musical performances, FTX Ferris Wheel, games, rides, carnival fun foods, interactive circus performers, and more. The party is open to the public with ticket pre-sale beginning this Thursday 10AMPST.

Shaq‘s Fun House Presented by FTX is going down in his favorite city, Los Angeles, the Friday before the Super Bowl (Friday, Feb. 11) at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. “It’s always great to come home to my favorite city, Los Angeles, and I couldn‘t be more excited to kick-off the biggest weekend in sports with our most over-the-top edition of Shaq’s Fun House to date,” O‘Neal said on in a statement.

With food by LA hot spots like Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles, and Pink’s hot dogs the event will be a tase of the city of the stars. “With the help of my friends at FTX, get ready to see performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, experience a full carnival, and enjoy a true taste of LA with food provided by some of the city‘s best restaurants, the 49-year-old said. “Los Angeles, you have my word that Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX will go down as our 4th championship we have won together!” The film director concluded.

It will be the fourth Fun House for Shaq and FTX. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, said in a statement, “Every year, Shaq‘s Fun House brings an unforgettable fan experience to ’big game weekend‘ and we are excited to be the presenting partner of this year’s festivities.” “I have always been a fan of Shaq and the energy he brings to his work and to entertaining is unmatched, making it an easy decision to work with him on this year‘s Fun House. We are looking forward to working with him and elevating both the Fun House and FTX brand through this joint effort,” he concluded.