Suri Cruise rocks her favorite blue sneakers and goes on a stroll with her friend

Suri Cruise continues to be one of NYC’s most photographed celebrity teenagers. The 16-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes, and Tom Cruise, rocked her favorite blue high-top Converse sneaker to stop by New York’s Harry Potter store.

The student is taking advantage of the big Apple’s summer, and while hanging out with a friend, they decided to visit the Flatiron district’s shop. For the outing, Suri wore a silky Robin’s egg blue skirt with a floral pattern, paired with a white tank top. There is no doubt that Suri looks more like her famous mom every day, especially when she leaves her brown hair down.

Cruise and her friend tried on a green and silver Slytherin tie and enjoyed a cup of Butterbeer – an alcohol-free, foam-topped soft drink with a creamy butterscotch taste.

Recently, HOLA! USA reported how Suri is supper supportive of Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten’s relationship. According to a source, Wooten has met Holmes’ daughter and has received her essential stamp of approval.

The insider spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that Cruise approves of her mother’s relationship, something that has always been Holmes’ top priority. “Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” said the source.

They also claim Holmes is cautious with her daughter and how she learns the news, especially those of a personal nature. She broached the topic of her new relationship long before the media got a hold of it. “Suri is 16; she’s grown up in the spotlight; Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids,” said the source.