Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York

Suri Cruise continues to grow up every day in front of our eyes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been spotted out and about lately, and on Saturday she looked ready for summer while heading out to lunch with a friend in New York.
The 16-year-old is proving to be a fashionista like her mom, rocking a colorful strapless dress, chic large bag, and flip-flops. In one of the photos, she had a huge toothpaste commercial-approved smile. Since her parents both have beautiful smiles, it’s hard to tell whose smile she got.
Suri celebrated her 16th birthday recently on April 18th, meaning she is now legally able to apply for a New York driver’s license. But from photos we’ve seen in the past she enjoys walking around the big city.
The teenager has been living in New York with her mom since her parents split in 2012. Suri has been surrounded by paparazzi her entire life since the world has always been fascinated by the family. “We were followed a lot when she was little,” Holmes told InStyle in 2020. “I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us.”
We may never know about Suri’s relationship with Tom, but one thing is known for sure, Katie wants the best for her daughter. “I love her so much,” Holmes, who is now dating Bobby Wooten, told the outlet. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”