Antonela Roccuzzo praised for her latest fashion ensembles after moving to Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo has been enjoying her new life in Miami, staying true to her authentic style and making some stunning additions to her wardrobe. Lionel Messi’s wife has been making headlines for her incredible fashion ensembles, sharing some of her most favorite looks on social media.

Fans of the media personality have praised for her new outfits, after making new friends in Miami and adjusting to a new lifestyle. Most recently, Antonela wore an olive green ensemble, which included a mini skirt and jacket, paired with a black top and leather boots. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

Antonela also looked elegant during the holidays, stepping out in a Louis Vuitton leather trench coat, paired with a black velvet ensemble and matching heels. She styled her hair in loose waves and rocked her signature makeup look, which included a soft pink lip.

Antonela has included some elegant and stylish pieces in her wardrobe, also wearing a black and grey outfit during her recent trip to New York City, where she posed for a photo at the Tiffany & Co. store. Antonela has also been spending a lot of quality time with her friend Victoria Beckham, attending exclusive events in Miami and bonding over fashion.

Victoria and Antonela were photographed in Miami, attending the unveiling of the latest collections by Isabela Rangel Grutman at Casadonna. The wife of Spanish player Sergio Busquets was also in attendance, as well as other celebrity guests including model Winnie Harlow.

The former Spice Girl and the media personality also posed for a photo together, with Antonela wearing a black gown and gold jewelry, while Victoria wore a similar ensemble in white.