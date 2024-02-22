Will Smith shares excitement over meeting Messi for the first time

Will Smith couldn’t believe meeting Lionel Messi. It’s a common feeling that Messi has inspired ever since he moved to the US to play for Inter Miami, becoming one of the biggest attractions to the state. Yesterday, Smith attended the Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake game, waiting for Messi to exit the field in order to greet him. The two shook hands and hugged, exchanging a few words and a laugh, with all of it captured on camera.

The video was shared on social media and shows the moment Messi and Smith met after Inter Miami beat Salt Lake 2 - 0. It was an important win and the season opener for the league, with goals scored by Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez, with assists from Messi and Luis Suarez.

Smith shared vairous photos of his encounter with Messi on his Instagram. The post was made up of some photos with Messi and some with David Beckham, one of the team’s owners.

“This was CRAZY!!” Smith captioned the post. “Big congrats on the W,” he wrote, adding various emojis of the Argentinean flag. “Preciate you, David Beckham!”

Lionel Messi at the Real Salt Lake v Inter Miami match

Messi’s coach praises his recent performance

Inter Miami’s coach, Tata Martino, discussed Messi’s performance after the match. “I saw [Messi] playing free on the field. And with the same fine touch he always had. And he showed some speed too,” he said, per ESPN. “He has a characteristic that no other player has. He grabs the ball very far from the rival goal and the feeling he gives is that he will generate something [that] will end in a goal situation.”