Lionel Messi is ‘tired’ and wants to ‘return home’ after traveling with Inter Miami in Asia and the Middle East

Lionel Messi is ready to go back home after traveling with his team. The soccer star has been busy with a series of commitments in Asia and the Middle East. However, Inter Miami still has one more date in Los Angeles for one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

The team is almost done with the global pre-season tour, traveling from El Salvador to Texas, and then to Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. They also have another date in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe, but it seems Messi is feeling tired from the trip.

©GrosbyGroup



Vissel Kobe v Inter Miami CF

During a recent press conference, the sportsman opened up about the intensity of the tour. “I’m a little tired from this whole tour, [I have] a desire to finish up the last game and to return home,” he confessed. Apart from the traveling exhaustion, Messi suffered an inflamed adductor muscle and missed the match against Hong Kong League XI.

©GrosbyGroup



Vissel Kobe v Inter Miami CF

Fans were left unhappy after Messi was not able to play, including the Hong Kong government, which claimed that he was obligated to play for 45 minutes according to their contract. It’s still unclear if Messi will be playing the next match on Wednesday.

It seems international fans are also unhappy about the streaming of the games, with the upcoming game not being available with Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. “Unfortunately, for the Vissel Kobe match, the local promoters are unable to provide a world feed for distribution in the timeframe required to meet our technical needs, which directly impacts our ability to produce coverage for MLS Season Pass or the MLS website,” MLS stated.