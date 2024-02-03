LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig responds to #10 jersey rumors and talks Inter Miami showdown

LA Galaxy’s Ricard “Riqui” Puig Martí is ready for the 2024 MLS season. The 2023 MLS All-Star player has a big season ahead of him with the LA Galaxy’s 2024 home opening regular season game against Inter Miami on February 25, where he will face former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.



HOLA! USA had the opportunity to visit LA Galaxy’s world-famous stadium at Dignity Health Sports Park to celebrate the return of the 2024 MLS season on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, where we got some tea from Puig ahead of the team’s first preseason game on February 3, where they will host St. Louis CITY SC.

When we asked Puig, who has been wearing #6 about rumors that he is taking the prestigious #10 jersey, the midfielder said with a coy but excited smile, “Well, I really don’t know yet. The truth is, it would mean a lot to me. I think it’s a number that carries a lot of significance within a team, and hopefully, Galaxy can give me this number.”



If Puig wears the iconic number, he will become the 7th player in the club’s history. The esteemed jersey has been worn by stars such as Mauricio Cienfuegos,Andreas Hertzog, and the legendary Landon Donovan. The most recent player to sport the respected number was Douglas Costa, who left the team after two seasons in 2023.



There is no denying the impact Messi’s move to the MLS has had on the United States. LA Galaxy and Inter Miami’s game on February 25 is already a sold-out event. It’s a showdown fans can’t wait to see, but Puig is still recovering from a sprained ankle injury from September 2023.

He said his Inter Miami friends have encouraged him not to rush the process. “Well, I’ve been talking to friends, especially with Busquets and Jordi Alba, who know I’ve been injured with an ankle problem, and they were telling me not to rush, to wait for the second league game,” he explained.

We will have to wait and see what Puig and the team decide, but for now, he’s excited. “But really, I’m very excited. I think it’s a game that I’m really looking forward to, especially to start the year well. I think it’s great for people to come to Los Angeles to watch this great game that we will all really enjoy,” he continued.



When it comes to Los Angeles, the athlete told HOLA! “it’s a city that as the months and years go by, I like more and more.” “I really enjoy playing golf, and there are some impressive courses here. And also, going to see the Lakers, going to see the Rams. I think it’s amazing to be able to experience these things, and I’m very happy to be in this city,” he continued.

And he’s feeling all the love when it comes to Galaxy fans. “I think every time I’ve come here, I’ve felt very supported. I think Galaxy fans love me a lot, and I love them too. I think this has also facilitated my adaptation to this great city, and I want to thank them and hope to bring them a lot of joy this year,” he said with love.

We also got some fun insight. When we asked Puig which LA Galaxy player is most likely to be late to practice, make the most goals this season, and take shirtless selfies before the game, he responded with “myself.”



