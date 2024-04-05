Shakira recruits Bella Dose for a ‘Punteria’ dance

Shakira and Bella Dose have partnered up for an amazing video. Shared on social media, the video shows Shakira and the band members of Bella Dose: Melany Rivera, Brianna Leah, Jenni Hernandez, and Thais Rodriguez, dancing along to “Punteria.”

“Punteria” is one of Shakira’s new songs, featuring Cardi B and being a part of her new record, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” The song has an electronic beat and is perfect for some choreography, which is where Bella Dose comes in. The video, shared on their social media channels, shows Shakira and the women dancing the music video’s choreography, with all of them perfectly in sync. “While we sit we don’t wait!! So fun doing this with @belladose !” Shakira captioned the post.

Shakira and Bella Dose share a special bond, with Shakira helping them find a larger audience by sharing their content and supporting their work. The women also gathered together to celebrate the release of Bella Dose’s new single, “Agua,” which they’ll be performing across the US as they embark on their national tour.

©Courtesy of Agua



Shakira and Bella Dose

“Thank you for co-signing us and for supporting us as independent artists,” the band wrote in a message, sharing some photos alongside Shakira. The photos show them all smiling, with Shakira pointing at the bandmembers in a photo and in another one raising her leg.

Their “Punteria” dance marks their second collaboration. Following the release of “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bella Dose shared a video of themselves dancing along to the song, with Shakira replicating the dance and sharing a message of her own. “Loving your creations!” wrote Shakira. “Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!”