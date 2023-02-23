The 35th edition of Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro (PLN) is happening tonight, Thursday, February 23 in Miami, Florida. This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and the queen of pop Paulina Rubio, Adrián Uribe from Univision’s nightly program De Noche pero sin Sueño, as well as Sebastián Yatra, the most nominated artist of the event.

©GettyImages



El lema de esta entrega es “El mundo es lo nuestro”

Sebastian Yatra leads with ten nominations, followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme, each with nine nominations. Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuna all have eight nominations.

©GettyImages



Sebastián Yatra es el más nominado de esta entrega

The evening will feature world premieres, several television debuts, and unforgettable collaborations. Ivy Queen, known as ‘The Queen of Reggaeton,’ will make history as the first woman to receive a Lo Nuestro Music Legacy Award for inspiring women and paving the way for other female artists in a genre historically dominated by men.

©Premio Lo Nuestro - Univision



Ivy Queen recibirá el Premio Lo Nuestro al Legado Musical

How to watch Premio Lo Nuestro 2023

The awards show will broadcast live from the Miami-Dade Arena on Thursday, February 23rd at 8 pm ET/7C on Univision and Galavision. The program will air right after the popular Noche de Estrellas pre-show, which will kick off sharp at 7 pm ET/ 6C with Pamela Silva, Michelle Galván, Gabriel Soto, Migbelis Castellanos, Raúl De Molina, Jomari Goyso, Arana Lemus and Yayis Villareal as the red carpet hosts. The show’s narration will be available in CC3 subtitles for English speakers.

How to watch the live streaming and the behind-the-scenes of the red carpet pre-show?

The pre-show, Noche de Estrellas, will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes experience of the magenta carpet in a live stream that can be watched simultaneously on Univision and all Premio Lo Nuestro social media platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and PremioLoNuestro.com.

Artists performing a this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro

This year’s lineup includes artists of every genre of Latin music, such as Christian Nodal, El Alfa, Prince Royce, Gente de Zona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar, Ricardo Montaner, Sebastián Yatra, Tini, Tito Nieves and many more.

To celebrate women, Arthur Hanlon, Goyo, Ivy Queen and Lupita will come together for a memorable performance. Salsa legends Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, Noel Schajris, Norberto Vélez and Tito Nieves will also unite to pay tribute to Víctor Manuelle and his three decades in Latin music with a tribute that will kick off his Lo Nuestro Award recognition for Trajectory.

Another notable moment in this year’s ceremony will be the ‘new artists’ segment, featuring pioneering stars Álvaro Díaz, Elena Rose and Tiago PZK. They will join forces and showcase their exceptional talent on stage.

Who will host the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

This year’s list of hosts includes stars Ryan Castro, Justin Quiles, Kimberly Loaiza, Sofía Reyes, Lili Estefan, Majo Aguilar, and Gabriel Soto, among others. DJ Vela and Monse Medina, the dynamic duo of UFORIA, will also have a special participation in the PLN.