Karol G kicked off her Bichota Tour on October 27 in Denver. After selling out, falling off the stairs in her Miami concert, and singing her chart-topping hits, the Colombian superstar reunited with her ex-boyfriend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, November 27.

The 30-year-old Latin Grammy award-winning artist refused to have guests during her tour; however, Anuel AA had the honor to join her at the biggest indoor arena in the destination, the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. The exes, which seemingly still have a beautiful connection and chemistry, dedicated each other kind words and even shared an adorable hug.

©El Gordo y La Flaca



Karol G reunites with Anuel AA: Singer invites ex-boyfriend to perform in her Puerto Rico concert

“The only guest I wanted to have during my ‘choliseo’ concert —and I always told him—is Anuel AA,” she said. “We grew together, we learned a lot, we had chemistry, a lot of things happened, we didn’t have the chance to continue talking but thank you for everything we accomplished, and we did. I love you!” Karol G added. After hugging each other, Karol whispered to Anuel’s ears, and the pair walked off the stage.

Their reunion comes after Karol G shares on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, about her plans for the future. Although we are not sure if Anuel AA is part of her future, Karol’s plans include an upcoming acting gig. “I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life,” she told Fallon. “I want to push myself as a woman and see how far I can go in everything.”

“I’m going to act,” she revealed. “I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start shooting a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life. I’m acting. I have a character, so I’m preparing myself for that.”