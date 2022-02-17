Karol G forgot her bikini! Colombian superstar shares suggestive pictures of herself submerged in the ocean

Karol G just needs a tail to become a mermaid! The Colombian singer took to social media to share suggestive pictures of herself submerged in the ocean without a swimsuit. The “Mami” singer shared with her legion of followers how happy she was and took the opportunity to thank her fans for all the birthday wishes.

“Photos of me in the sea, my favorite place. Trying to hide a little the obvious, the natural, the perfect,” she wrote alongside pictures of her buns. “Celebrating life, the blessings and the magic of being able to fulfill dreams.”

Karol’s birthday falls on Valentine’s Day. “I had a very happy birthday,” she reveals. “And all the incredible love that all of you give me made it even more special. Thank you so much. I love you so much!!!!

Among the messages the “No Te Deseo El Mal” singer received for her 31st birthday, was a special tribute from J Balvin. The reggaetonero took to Instagram on Monday, February 14 to post a series of photos of them over the years and sharing a sweet message.

“Feliz cumpleaños a la reina y gran orgullo de Medellín colombia pal mundo !!!!!! @karolg Te amo ,” he wrote, which translates to “Happy Birthday to the queen and great pride of Medellín, Colombia to the world !!!! @karolg I love you.”