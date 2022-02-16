Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja celebrate their son’s birthday with a new song and music video

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja celebrate their son’s birthday with a sweet new song and music video. The power couple took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures alongside their second child, Juanito.

“Today we celebrate your first year of life, Juanito, my heart belongs to you, my son, your mommy will always be for you, this love is UNCONDITIONAL,” the Mexican singer and TikTok sensation wrote on Instagram.

Juan de Dios also dedicated a message to the birthday boy. “How do I explain that you are the man I adore the most in this world, a year ago you came to mark my life completely, you and I will be best friends, my son, your dad will always be there for you, in good times and in bad times,” Pantoja wrote, adding, “I love you more than my life, thanks for being here JUANITO.”

Last year, the Youtuber, singer, model, and businesswoman flew her crew to Acapulco, Guerrero in her private jet, to promote her single “Mejor Sola,” featuring legendary Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennox.

Loaiza reunited top influencers, including her friends Lele Pons and Papi Kunno, to celebrate her “KLFEST.” Kim’s squad and fans had the time of their lives at her first concert for TikTok, the platform that helped her boost her career. Singer and social media personality Lele Pons traveled with Kimberly, demonstrating sorority and how much they love and support each other.

To date, Loaiza is the only Latina topping the list of most-followed accounts on TikTok. The Mexican star began her social media career in 2016 after opening a YouTube channel and gaining 100k subscribers in one week.