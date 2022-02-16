Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might be expecting another baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might be expecting baby #2! Although the couple hasn’t shared any news related to another bundle of joy, Turner appears holding her possible baby bump in a recent family outing.

The 25-year-old “Game of Thrones” star stepped out on Valentine’s Day to walk around in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. During the family stroll, Turner placed her hand on her stomach while showcasing the adorable bump in a white crop top, and completing the look with brown sweatpants, and a matching sweatshirt tied around her waist.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY



The celebrity couple legally married during a Las Vegas ceremony right after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Later they planned a traditional wedding ceremony to celebrate with their closest friends and family. They hold their wedding in a romantic lavish French chateau.

Loading the player...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner keep their personal lives very private; however, lately, the pair have been sharing bits and pieces.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child in the summer of 2020. “They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie,” an insider revealed to E! News following the birth of Willa Jonas.

According to the source, the two have been “so excited to be parents,” and they’ve ”been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.” The insider went on to say, “Everyone is very excited for them.”