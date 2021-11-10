Kimberly Loaiza
All aboard!

Kimberly Loaiza welcomes top influencers into her private jet to enjoy the ‘KLFest’

Today’s flight will keep you dancing to the rhythm of ‘Mejor Sola’

By Shirley Gómez -New York

All aboard! Today’s flight will keep you dancing to the rhythm of Kimberly Loaiza. The Youtuber, singer, model, and businesswoman took social media to share images of her crew before taking off to Acapulco, Guerrero in her private jet.

Despite her new single “Mejor Sola,” featuring legendary Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennox talks about preferring being alone, Loaiza reunited top influencers, including her friend Lele Pons and Papi Kunno, to celebrate her “KLFEST.”

Kimberly Loaiza©Kimberly Loaiza
Kim’s squad and fans had the time of their lives at her first concert for TikTok, the platform that helped her boost her career. Singer and social media personality Lele Pons traveled with Kimberly, demonstrating sorority and how much they love and support each other.

Kimberly Loaiza©Kimberly Loaiza
Lele Pons and Kimberly Loaiza

Mexican social media influencer best known for his dance “Kunno Caminata,” Papi Kunno, also attended to the KLFest.

Kimberly Loaiza©Kimberly Loaiza

To date, Loaiza is the only Latina topping the list of most-followed accounts on TikTok. The Mexican star began her social media career in 2016 after opening a YouTube channel and gaining 100k subscribers in one week.

In August of 2019, the singer broke a Guinness World Record with 31 millions followers, reaching the highest Spanish speaking channel on YouTube.

Her newsest single “Mejor Sola” is expected leave a lasting impression on the urban music landscape in this last stretch of 2021.

The single brings together the best of urban and Caribbean sounds, pairing vocal arrangements in Kim’s sweet voice along with all the flavor, power, and experience of Zion & Lennox.

