All aboard! Today’s flight will keep you dancing to the rhythm of Kimberly Loaiza. The Youtuber, singer, model, and businesswoman took social media to share images of her crew before taking off to Acapulco, Guerrero in her private jet.

Despite her new single “Mejor Sola,” featuring legendary Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennox talks about preferring being alone, Loaiza reunited top influencers, including her friend Lele Pons and Papi Kunno, to celebrate her “KLFEST.”

©Kimberly Loaiza



Kimberly Loaiza welcomes top influencers into her private jet to enjoy the ‘KLFest’

Kim’s squad and fans had the time of their lives at her first concert for TikTok, the platform that helped her boost her career. Singer and social media personality Lele Pons traveled with Kimberly, demonstrating sorority and how much they love and support each other.

©Kimberly Loaiza



Lele Pons and Kimberly Loaiza

Mexican social media influencer best known for his dance “Kunno Caminata,” Papi Kunno, also attended to the KLFest.