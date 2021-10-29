Kim Loaiza enlists legends Zion & Lennox for new self-love single ‘MEJOR SOLA’

Kim Loaiza is back with her latest single, teaming up with legendary Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennox to release ‘Mejor Sola.’ This comes following the success of Loaiza’s pervious hits, ‘No seas Celoso’ and ‘Me Perdiste.’
It’s only a matter of time before this song explodes as Kim has a massive following on social media with over 152 millions followers. In August of 2019, the singer broke a Guinness World Record with 31 millions followers, reaching the highest Spanish speaking channel on YouTube.
Now, teaming up with an iconic duo like Zion & Lennox, ‘Mejor Sola’ might just be her biggest song yet. Composed by Kim alongside Zion & Lennox, they worked with a superstar production team including Gaby Morales, Tazmania, MK in El Beat, Fran Zata, Elvis de Yongol, JD Pantoja and Colombian multi-platinum composer and producer Gotex, who has worked with big names like Kevin Roldan, Madonna, Maluma, and J Balvin, among others.
Just as the name of the song suggests, ‘Mejor Sola (Better Alone) is all about learning to love yourself after the end of a relationship.
When the track was first played for Zion, he ended up changing his mind after previously saying he no longer wanted to write songs about love. ‘Mejor Sola’ is different than the songs before it, preaching the importance of leaving a bad relationship and taking care of yourself, regardless of how someone else feels about you.
“Me di cuenta que estoy mejor sola... este corazón de ti ya no se enamora,” the song states, meaning, “I realized that I am better alone... this heart of yours no longer falls in love.”
With enchanting lyrics and an iresistable beat, “Mejor Sola” will leave a lasting impression on the urban music landscape in this last stretch of 2021. The single brings together the best of urban and Caribbean sounds, pairing vocal arrangements in Kim’s sweet voice along with all the flavor, power, and experience of Zion & Lennox.
Along with the song, Loaiza and Zion & Lennoz also released a music video, helping fans build an entire universe for their latest release. The visual was directed by Mexican filmmaker Antonio Roma and shows all three musicians performing the hit while surrounded by Caribbean and urban landscapes full of energy and electricity.