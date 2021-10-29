Kim Loaiza enlists legends Zion & Lennox for new self-love single ‘MEJOR SOLA’

Kim Loaiza is back with her latest single, teaming up with legendary Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennox to release ‘Mejor Sola.’ This comes following the success of Loaiza’s pervious hits, ‘No seas Celoso’ and ‘Me Perdiste.’

It’s only a matter of time before this song explodes as Kim has a massive following on social media with over 152 millions followers. In August of 2019, the singer broke a Guinness World Record with 31 millions followers, reaching the highest Spanish speaking channel on YouTube.

Now, teaming up with an iconic duo like Zion & Lennox, ‘Mejor Sola’ might just be her biggest song yet. Composed by Kim alongside Zion & Lennox, they worked with a superstar production team including Gaby Morales, Tazmania, MK in El Beat, Fran Zata, Elvis de Yongol, JD Pantoja and Colombian multi-platinum composer and producer Gotex, who has worked with big names like Kevin Roldan, Madonna, Maluma, and J Balvin, among others.

Just as the name of the song suggests, ‘Mejor Sola (Better Alone) is all about learning to love yourself after the end of a relationship.