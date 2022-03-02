Billboard Women In Music Awards 2022: How to watch and what to expect

It’s Women’s History Month and Billboard is kicking it off with a bang. Tonight is a special day for the music industry as Billboard honors powerhouse women for their contributions to the industry and community with the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Streaming live at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, it will feature can’t-miss musical performances and award presentations from some of the biggest names in music.

Hosted by Ciara, the event will stream live on Twitter here. HOLA! USA will be attending the event at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

As noted by Billboard, The Women In Music collaboration with Twitter is a part of an ongoing partnership between Billboard and Twitter. For the past two years, Twitter has exclusively hosted the Billboard Grammys live stream.