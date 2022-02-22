Kerry Washington pays tribute to Rosa Parks for Black History Month in a unique way. The actress transformed herself into some trailblazing figures in history, including Rosa Parks, Olympian Wilma Rudolph, and supermodel Beverly Johnson.

“Back with some more #BlackHERstory! This time celebrating THE Rosa Parks,” the star wrote, alongside a picture of her dressed as Parks. “A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus. But she lived a life of activism long before that. Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women.”

©Kerry Washington GALLERY



Kerry Washington’s mugshot: Actress pays tribute to Rosa Parks for Black History Month

“It was Rosa Park’s act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution,” Kerry continued. “She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance - and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can! Lets ask ourselves, what can we do! Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her.”

Washington began her social media series “Black HERstory” with non other than “The Black Gazelle,” Wilma Rudolph. “At the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, Wilma Rudolph won three Gold Medals and held three world records. YEP. She wasn’t the first Black athlete or the first female athlete to win three gold medals, she was the first ATHLETE,” the actress wrote. “Wilma ran (literally!) so that Black athletes and Olympians could run too. And show the world our magic, our talents, and our determination. Thank you Wilma!!!!! And thank you to all the phenomenally talented athletes on #TeamUSA that continue to pave the way! Including @speedyjwho made Olympic history and HERstory yesterday winning the Speed Skating 500m gold medal!!!!!!”