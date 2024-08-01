Amal Clooney is the queen of floral dresses this summer: Her latest John Galliano Dior vintage look

Amal Clooney is having fun with her looks this summer. The international human rights lawyer has been spotted with her husband, George Clooney, having some romantic moments in Lake Como. The celebrity couple are known to spend a lot of quality time together at their home in Italy, where they started their love story in 2013.

© Grosby Group Just last month, the barrister and the actor were all smiles, holding hands in St-Tropez. Amal wore a bright pink floral dress, paired with a white handbag and platform wedges. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore dark sunglasses.



© Grosby Group Her stunning neon ensemble was a Versace dress from spring 2004, and it seems she has a preference for similar looks this season, as she stepped out in a spring 2004 Christian Dior dress by John Galliano.



© Grosby Group The celebrity couple was photographed enjoying a romantic dinner at a lakeside restaurant near Villa Oleandra, after arriving from France. Amal wore a floral silk midi dress, featuring a thigh-high slit.

