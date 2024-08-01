Britney Spears' biopic is officially in the works: Who is playing the princess of pop?

One of the most highly anticipated biopics is officially in the works. Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to Britney Spears' bestselling memoir 'The Woman in Me,' following a "highly competitive auction," according to the latest press release.

Fans are already sharing their excitement after it was revealed that the film will be directed by none other than 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt. However, the project is still in pre-production, and no stars are attached to the film so far.

Britney also shared her approval, revealing that she is thrilled to be working the Platt. "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with Marc Platt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned," she wrote on Twitter/X.

Britney released her memoir on October 2023, revealing every detail of her personal and professional career, including her achievements, rise to fame, and difficult moments during her conservatorship, apart from details about her love life and friendships.

When it comes to who will be playing the princess of pop, Millie Bobby Brown had previously shown interest, admitting that she is a big fan of the singer. “I want to play a real person and I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears,” Millie said to Drew Barrymore in 2022, when asked what was on her bucket list as an actor.

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger," the actress said at the time.